K-Electric earns Leeds Gold Green Building certification

At an inauguration ceremony held on World Energy Conservation Day, K-Electric (KE), in a power industry first, re-opened its Integrated Business center located at Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi, following renovation using energy efficient materials and processes which have earned it the prestigious LEED Gold Green Building certification.

LEED is an international green building certification system, awarded by the US Green Building Council, verifying that a construction is designed compliant with global standards of energy performance and conservation, reduction in carbon emissions, indoor environment quality and water efficiency. Adoption of the latest energy management technologies, including energy efficient lighting & air conditioning, heat transfer prevention measures, energy monitoring & automation systems, plus water conservancy, will potentially conserve 124,000 kWh per annum at the KE Centre while installation of photovoltaic (PV) system will reduce up to 30% energy consumption annually and reduce CO2 emissions by 64 metric tons per annum.

In addition to its LEEDS certification, the re-opened IBC will augment KE’s growing focus on improving overall customer experience. The IBC, which will be the first of KE’s 30 IBCs to serve customer seven days a week, will stay open till 7 PM, Monday to Saturday and till 3 PM on Sundays. In addition, there are separate counters for senior citizens and industrial customers. Wi-Fi has also been enabled to accommodate customers in downloading the KE Live App. During the renovation, processes were also streamlined to allow for first contact resolution.

Reiterating KE’s commitment to its customers and the environment, Moonis Alvi, Chief Executive Officer KE said, “As the energy market evolves, connecting with the customer is paramount. We aim to provide our valued customers with an experience that exemplifies convenience, accessibility, and excellent service. With environmental sustainability a driving factor as well, in the past eleven years, KE’s power generation units became Pakistan’s only ISO 50001 Energy Management System certified power plants. Our flagship 560 MW power plant at Bin Qasim, in 2018, became the first-ever Pakistani power plant to be declared a WWF-Green Office for its Environmental Management System. Till date our overall energy conservation efforts (from 2009-2020), have resulted in approximate reduction of 1,000,000 MT CO2 emissions and optimization of 940 MW electrical load.”