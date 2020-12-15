See Prime releases original sound tracks from its short films

See Prime, celebrated for their unique mix of original short films, today released the original OSTs for the critically acclaimed films Paying Guest, Dancing Doll, and Naam Kya Rakha?.

The music composition of Anoushay Abbasi starrer Dancing Doll’s OST is by Jawwad Haider, who has also helmed the lyrics of the song, while it is sung in the melodious voice of Fizzah Javaid.

Muneeb Butt’s horror-thriller Paying Guest’s OST is composed and written by Tanveer Afridi, has been freshly sung in the beautiful voice of Rose Marry.

Renowned singer Abbas Ali Khan has sung the audience favorite short Naam Kya Rakha’s OST – which has Hajra Yamin, Fahad Sheikh & Faizan Sheikh playing the lead role.

“We, at See Prime believe in showing only quality content to our audience and want to set a benchmark for what constitutes as worthy content,” said Seemeen Naveed, the creative head behind See Prime. In an exclusive conversation, she added, “After receiving an overwhelming response from the audience, we decided to release these original soundtracks from our short films.”

These OSTs are now available on See Prime’s YouTube channel.

See Prime is a digital entertainment platform bringing clutter-breaking, original, and unique content to the viewers. Breaking into the world of untold stories and never-seen-before narratives, the platform hosts a diverse collection of short-form content from Pakistani filmmakers.