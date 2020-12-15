IG Punjab for improving training programmes

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Additional IG Investigation should visit the regions and districts to review the performance of the investigating officers and to improve the quality of investigation in robbery, murder, kidnapping for ransom and other serious crimes and make digital monitoring of cases more effective while continuing it. He further said that in the process of accountability of the force, first the punishment and then discipline policy must be taken into consideration and the officers who give punishments contrary to the prescribed SOPs should be called to account by issuing letters of reasons. He further said that ensuring the best use of available resources for training and capacity building of the police force is one of the top priorities of the department therefore upgrading the training modules as well as promoting the use of modern IT technology in all training courses is among top priorities of the department so that the personnel can perform the duties of service and safety of the people more efficiently by completing the training stages as per the requirements of modern times. He directed to further improve the quality of uniforms and said that comfortable and better fabrics should be selected for the uniforms of the police force which can withstand all kinds of weather conditions as well as both office and field duties. The meeting deliberated in detail to finalize the design of ranks for various posts and IG Punjab directed to finalize the recommendations in this regard and present them at the next meeting of the Executive Board . He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers at a meeting of the Police Executive Board held at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, consideration was also given to writing ACRs of investigating officers and further enhancing the powers of Additional IG Investigation.

During the meeting Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar and other officers expressed their views on the issues under discussion and presented their suggestions and recommendations. The IG Punjab instructed that all the suggestions should be finalized and presented at the next session of the Executive Board for final approval. He further said that departmental promotion board meetings should be held regularly for timely promotion of personnel as per merit and seniority while all the officers should complete the ACRs of their subordinates in time so that there would be no impediment in holding promotion board sessions . All the Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers including AIGs were also present in the meeting.