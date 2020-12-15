Two held at airport with 30 heroin capsules in stomach

The Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested two passengers at Islamabad International Airport for trying to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia.

According to details, the two passengers, namely Naqeeb Akhtar and Muhammad Munir, were going to Jeddah, Saudia Arabia, via flight SV 888. During the process of passengers’ screening, security forces at the airport found that the two of them had hidden drugs inside their stomach. They were immediately detained thereafter and sent to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) police station for a detailed probe. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against him.

Naqeeb belongs to Sargodha, while Muhammad Munir hails from Mandi Bahauddin. Further investigation regarding the matter is underway.