Inter Milan score three in last 15 minutes to beat Cagliari

CAGLIARI: Inter Milan, knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage on Wednesday, scored three times in the last 15 minutes as they came from behind to claim a dramatic 3-1 win at Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday. Inter missed a flurry of chances in the first half hour, and Riccardo Sottil made them pay when he volleyed midtable Cagliari ahead in the 42nd minute. Nicolo Barella volleyed home against his old club in the 77th minute to equalise before substitute Danilo D'Ambrosio headed a second seven minutes later, less than a minute after coming on. Romelu Lukaku broke away to score a third in stoppage time as Inter moved back into second place with 24 points from 11 games, two behind leaders AC Milan. Inter gave Christian Eriksen only his fourth league start of the season and his first since Oct. 31, but the Dane faded and was taken off just before the hour.














