Germany to close most shops from Dec 16-Jan 10

Germany is planning to close most shops from Wednesday until Jan. 10 as it tightens coronavirus restrictions and tries to rein in the spread of the disease, according to a draft government proposal seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The draft was prepared head of a meeting later in the day between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders.

It would allow only essential shops such as supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as banks, to remain open.

Schools will also be basically closed during the period, and employers will be asked to close operations or have employees work from home, according to the draft.

Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed, while stores and schools have remained open. Some regions have already imposed tougher measures as infections grew.