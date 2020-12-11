Yet another shakeup

In the fourth reshuffle of the federal cabinet in less than three years, Sheikh Rashid has assumed centre stage. Overall, Hafeez Shaikh was made Finance Minister, Azam Swati given charge of Railways Ministry and Ejaz Shah Narcotics Control Minister. Most importantly, Sheikh Rashid, now the former Railways Minister, has been made the Interior Minister, which is quite something. The Interior Ministry has been held by politicians from Rawalpindi division for a long time. In the previous regime of the PML-N, Chaudhry Nisar remained one of the most powerful interior ministers of all times. He, too, was from Chakari tehsil of Rawalpindi. In anticipation of the tough time the opposition parties are planning to give the government, there was a need for a strong interior minister. Ejaz Shah was the right man for the right office but then he was facing health problems, affecting his efficiency. Two of his brothers have died in the coronavirus pandemic. It was needed to give him a break which is why he was seemingly given the Narcotics Control Ministry where a minister has little to do.

The Anti-Narcotics Force, headquartered in Rawalpindi, normally performs its duties in a smooth manner, having a strong command and control system. As for Azam Swati, it will be a huge challenge for him to prove his mettle at the Railways Ministry. Two of his predecessors, Sheikh Rashid and Khawaja Saad Rafique, have been very strong ministers bringing about mega changes in the department. Swati has baggage to carry too as he was embroiled in a case of abusing his poor neighbors in Islamabad. Similarly, Hafeez Shaikh replaced Asad Umer at the Finance Ministry. At that time, Umer was a darling of the media but many of his simple formulas to turn around the economy proved too simplistic. The public would call his bluff every second day, making him face his past speeches which ran against his present actions.

Hafeez Shaik has been made the minister for a period of six months reportedly during which time he is expected to be elected a senator. This is to fulfill a court order that unelected people cannot head parliamentary committees. In the end, it remains to be seen how the Sheikh Rashid-led Interior Ministry would tackle the public shows that the opposition has announced to make in the days to come. *