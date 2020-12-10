New generation wants a corruption free society, UoS VC

The University of Sindh (UoS) Jamshoro organized an awareness walk to mark the World Anti-Corruption Day here on Wednesday.

Led by the vice chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the rally was taken out from the zero point of the varsity and reached at central library where the participant officers, faculty and employees showed their commitment towards eradication the social evil from society through their slogans.

Addressing on the occasion, the vice chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro observed that the new generation wanted a corruption free society and the youth had decided to fight against corruption.

He hoped that Pakistan would be a corruption free country soon adding that the only way leading to a welfare society was depending on sustainable merit and a justice system.

He further said that all segments of society will have to join hands to eradicate the menace of corruption in society but he said the role of academia was more significant in this regard.

“The real categorization of a human is the honesty, sincerity, integrity and reliability. Corruption is not about taking or giving money but it has many forms which also include negligence in performing one’s duties and rendering one’s services dishonesty”, the vice chancellor said.

He said if the research work of other scholars were reproduced and got it published with someone’s own name in form of plagiarism, was also a form of corruption.

He added that using unfair means in the examinations was also a kind of corruption which could be called ‘academic corruption’.

“Teaching is a prophetic profession, it’s a noble work. Therefore we have a lot of responsibility lying on our shoulders as teachers. Let’s be honest with our universities and other educational institutions and role models for our students. Let’s bid adieu to corruption”, he established.

Dr Kalhoro further said that the corruption was annihilating the national establishments like termite adding that there was a stern need of corruption free institutions for further growth, development and progress of the country.

“Every individual has to play his role for a corruption free society. We can jointly serve Pakistan in a betting manner. Let’s join hands together against dishonesty”, the vice chancellor proposed and added that Islam termed both the individuals sinful who take or give bribes.

Earlier, the participants of the walk at the campus were holding banners inscribed with slogans against corruption. The purpose of the observance of Anti-Corruption Day was to make steps through creating awareness in a bid to prevent corruption from spreading in the society.