The US dollar was strengthened by tw0 paisas against Pakistani rupee in the interbank on Wednesday. According to a tweet of the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs160.47 and closed at Rs160.49. The greenback gained Re0.36 against the local currency during the last three days. Meanwhile, the liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at stood at $20.241 billion by week ended on November 27, 2020, according to the central bank.