Contractual female teachers to get full pay during maternity leave

Punjab School Education Department (SED) on Wednesday notified that female contract teachers from now onward will get full-paid incentive amid their maternity leave. Earlier contract teachers used to get half pay during maternity leave.

The English teachers of government schools across Punjab will get an increment on the basis of higher education.

Earlier, a few English teachers were being given increment on the basis of higher education on which the teachers had objected. The apex court directed the School Education Department to give equal increment to all English teachers. The decision would benefit thousands of teachers across the province including Lahore.

It is to be noted that the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) has changed the recruitment policy of temporary teachers. Applications for recruitment will no longer be submitted in colleges and now candidates will submit online applications to the Directorate of Public Instruction Punjab.

The TV channel reported that data of applications will be given to colleges after scrutiny of applications and college principals will conduct interviews of shortlisted candidates.

As many as 3,000 College Teaching Interns (CTIs) will be recruited in the first phase while 2,000 CTIs will be recruited in the second phase.