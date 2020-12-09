TUC x PCB bringing glam to domestic cricket

Do you remember the last time you saw Pakistan’s cricket team looking so glamorous and posing in style for a magazine cover?

That’s right! Neither do we!

But you see all that has changed – case in point: PCB x TUC by CBL commissioned covers that have us all clean-bowled for showing our players like never before! If this isn’t the lighter side of the game, what is?

While we are on the topic – it seems like a good time to point out how TUC and PCB revamped the face of domestic cricket in Pakistan. Hitting a sixer with this partnership, TUC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) organised domestic matches to better prep the players to compete on an international scale. In addition to that, the duo also focused on the climate conscious part of living by coming up with an initiative to plant 10 trees on every six that was hit during the course of the recently played National T20 Cup.

Now that we think about the potential this extraordinary partnership between TUC and PCB had, we surely can’t wait to see what it can further lead to. Hoping to see more glamorous, exciting and aTUCtastic side of Pakistani cricket in the coming future!