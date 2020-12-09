Daniyal Raheal and Faryal Mehmood squash separation rumours in style

Actors Daniyal Raheal and Faryal Mehmood started feeding into rumours of separation barely a few months into their marriage, but it appears the couple has finally decided to set the record straight.

The Instagram Stories feature snaps of Faryal Mehmood enjoying a decadent desert alongside her husband Daniyal Raheal.

For the unversed, the speculations initially began after fans spotted Mehmood’s frenzied attempt to remove all traces of Raheal from her Instagram account. Whereas his earlier posts, remain intact to this day.