‘Nail Polish’ — Arjun Rampal will ‘see you in court’ in this gritty drama

The trailer of dark courtroom drama ‘Nail Polish’, starring model-turned-actor Arjun Rampal dropped on Tuesday. Arjun Rampal plays a lawyer in the film whose job is to save his client, the prime accused Veer, played by Manav Kaul, in the case of the killing of migrant children. From the beginning, the trailer keeps you hooked with its suspenseful narrative. Taking to Instagram, Rampal shared the trailer and wrote, “Super psyched…The #ShadesOfLaw are full of twist and turns. How did you find the #NailPolish trailer? Tell me your verdict in the comments below!” Zee 5’s ‘Nail Polish’ is helmed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna. Apart from Rampal and Manav Kaul, the movie also stars Rajit Kapur, Madhoo and Anand Tiwari. The drama is all set to premiere on New Year, ie, January 1, 2021. Rampal also has Muhammad Ali’s ‘Mughal Road’, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Boman Irani in the pipeline.