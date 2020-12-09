PPP opposing PDM’s move to quit assemblies

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not going to resign from both National and Sindh Sindh assemblies even if the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s leaders decide so, Daily Times has learned from the PPP sources.

They say the party leadership is not willing to resign from assemblies and may oppose PDM’s decision on resignation. They say the PPP is in favor of waiting for a suitable time to quit assemblies to make the most of the move. Provincial adviser to the chief minister Murtaza Wahab has already said the PPP has not yet decided regarding resignations, adding that the matter would be taken up by the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

To convince the PPP leadership on quitting assemblies, there has been telephonic conversations thrice between former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a week.

Earlier, PML-N senior leader Sanaullah has said the PPP has reservations regarding resigning from the provincial assemblies along with the National Assembly and for this reason the PDM may not resign from the provincial assemblies initially. He added the PDM in Punjab was ready to resign from the NA and provisional assemblies. PML-N members from both national and provincial assemblies have started sending their resignations to the party leadership. PDM sources told that mainstream opposition parties had reached a consensus about resigning from the National Assembly in order to force the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insatf (PTI) government for a fresh election while the PPP insider said that leaders have been forbidden to comment over the resignation issue, as the top PPP leadership would take the final decision.