Five bullet-riddled bodies recovered from Turbat

Bullet-riddled bodies of five men were recovered by police on Tuesday in Turbat district of Balochistan.

According to police, three bodies were found from the Tajaban area and two from the Heronak area in Turbat. The identities of the bodies have not been established yet. Further investigation into the incident was underway, the police said.

In November 2017, bullet-ridden bodies of 20 men from Punjab were recovered from Turbat district. The banned Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), headed by Allah Nazar Baloch, had claimed responsibility for the killings. Turbat district is considered to be one of the most sensitive districts in the province.

Militants in the area have repeatedly attacked labourers, security forces and pro-government politicians in the area.