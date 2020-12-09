Thar residents protest coalfield waste disaster

The wastewater is pumped into the orano pond from the coal mines in Block II of Thar Coalfields has again played havoc in the vast area of Tharparkar. The villagers living in Gorano and other villagers on Wednesday told journalists in Islamkot said that toxic water from the mines was not only seeping into their lands but also was causing the environmental hazards due to which their several hundred cattle heads had died of the mysterious diseases.

Bheemraj Meghwar-and other leaders of the residents said the officials of the mining firm moved into desperate action with heavy machinery to stop the massive seepage after local media highlighted the issue adding they said that toxic wastage was still posing the threat to their already damaged and destroyed ecology and environment. They deplored that the wastewater from the damaged part of the pipeline was fast destroying their remaining lands and other locations were posing the threat to their hearths and homes in their villages. “Our all apprehensions and concerns raised at the various forums have once again proved that the scheme to drain out the water from mines will continue to cause the massive damage to our fertile area” they added and requested the organizations working on the environmental issues to come and carry out more surveys of their losses due to the dumping of highly toxic water and other chemicals into the controversial pond constructed to dispose of from the mines. They said that they had been left with no other option but to again come to the roads to register their protest to press the functionaries for their survival. Mr Mohsin Babar, the spokesperson of Sindh Engro Mining Company when contacted for his version claimed that no damage was done to the pipeline but the seepage of water was not a big issue and was causing no damage either to lands or human settlements. He outright rejected all the claims of the villagers and said that soon after the seepage reports their workers reached the spot and stopped it without any delay.

Girl raped, burnt to death

The autopsy report prepared and issued by the doctors of Peoples Medical College in Nawabshah has confirmed that the 14-year-old girl was criminally assaulted and later burnt to death by the accused. The report confirmed that she was burnt to death after being sexually assaulted by her younger brother.

The body of the teenage girl was found burnt in village Mir Hassan Rind within the limits of Sahib Police Station in Sanghar district after some 21 days. The police teams during the raids arrested the younger brother of the victim, who during the interrogation confessed to committing the heinous crime.

“I used to rape her and when she threatened to reveal the truth to my parents I killed her,” he said.

Minor girl raped

A man took an eight years girl to a deserted place and raped her and left her unconscious in the pool of blood near a tiny town of Khadro town in Sanghar district. The area police after registering an FIR on the complaint of the father of the rape survivor, arrested the alleged rapist. The victim was taken to taluka hospital in Sinjhoro town where the doctors in their initial medical examination confirmed the sexual assault on her. Doctors said that the victim was brought in critical condition and they were trying their best to properly treat her. The father of the victim talking to the media persons said that the condition of his daughter was deteriorating due to the profuse bleeding and he did not have enough money to shift her to any hospital either in Karachi or in Hyderabad for better treatment. The SHO of Khadro police station Mohammad Ali Zardari when contacted told that police during the raid arrested the accused adding he said that they were investigating the incident from different angles.