PDM vows to hold Lahore rally despite govt’s warning of legal action

The opposition leaders, under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), have reiterated that they will go ahead with the Lahore public meeting scheduled for Dec 13 despite the government warning of legal action.

The statement comes a day before heads of PDM’s constituent parties meet to review arrangements for the Lahore rally and to finalise a strategy for the next phase of its anti-government campaign.

Last week, Lahore’s deputy commissioner (DC) refused to grant permission to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for holding a public rally at the Greater Iqbal Park due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Addressing the press conference yesterday in Lahore, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said the government had changed its tactics to try and stop the opposition from holding the rally.

He added that the people of Pakistan were fed up with the government and the country’s state of affairs. “The time has come for them to go,” he said, adding that the government was “fascist”.

On the occasion, PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah asserted that heads of the constituent parties will meet tomorrow and will visit the site of the rally. “Hundreds of thousands of workers will participate in the Lahore rally. This requires complete arrangements,” he said.

“PM Imran is saying that he will not allow arrangements for chairs and lights and will not allow a stage to be set up. On the other hand, he says he will not stop us from holding the rally,” he added.