Three warded death sentence for rape in Gilgit

A local court in Gilgit on Monday sentenced three men to death after they were found guilty of subjecting a woman to sexual abuse in Gilgit Baltistan’s Shigar district. Abid Hassan, Sakhawat and Asghar were also directed to furnish a fine of Rs1 million each. The convicts had sexually abused the woman for seven months. The court wrapped up the trial proceedings within a month’s time by hearing the case on a daily basis.

Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court Malik Haq Nawaz had taken notice of the incident after it came to light. A first information report (FIR) of the incident was filed on September 20 while the trial began on November 20.

On September 25, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had handed capital punishment to two men for raping and filming a teenager in Skardu. ATC Judge Mahmoodul Hassan announced the verdict, sentencing Muzaffar Abbas and Tajamul Hussain to death. Besides, both were also handed life imprisonment and asked to pay a fine of Rs1 million each.