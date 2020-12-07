ITP’s campaign in full swing to stop use of unauthorized number plates: Farrukh Rasheed

The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check display of unauthorized or non-pattern number plates at vehicles or bikes is in full swing and police teams are imposing heavy fines over this particular violation.

This campaign has been launched following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed is himself supervising it. The purpose this campaign is to ensure high alert security, maintain law and order situation, ensure protection to the lives as well as property of citizens and avert any untoward incident.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has urged the motorists and motorcyclists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles’ documents showing possession on their names or even authority letters.

He said that special squads have been constituted to take action against those using authorized number plates. He urged the citizens to cooperate with ITP and display authorized number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office.

SSP (Traffic)) said that all four Zonal DSPs have been directed to accelerate efforts to ensure success of this campaign so that use of unauthorized number plates can be checked. He said action against users of non-pattern number plates would continue till complete implementation on law in this regard.