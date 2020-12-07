Akshay Kumar sir thought I could shoulder it on my own: Bhumi

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has had a stellar five-year career in the industry! With Durgamati, Bhumi has started shouldering a film on her own, which is a testimony to her rising popularity. Her producer, Akshay Kumar, while announcing Durgamati, had projected her as the ‘hero’ of the film!

Bhumi says, “It is a huge validation for me that I have started headlining projects. Durgamati is a film that will always be special and I will always be proud of it because Akshay sir thought I could shoulder it on my own. For a young actor like me, this gesture boosted my confidence, that top film producers consider me a good performer and are sure that the projects I’m associated with, will be a success.”

“I’m thankful to the audiences who have showered me with their love. If they wouldn’t have accepted me with open arms, today I wouldn’t have been in this place. So, I owe everything to audiences and critics and thank them for always being there in my corner. I’m always motivated to challenge myself and push myself as an actor because of the love that I have got so far.”

The versatile actress adds, “Right from my first film, they have told me that I could dream big. They motivate me to always do better and take bigger risks as an artiste. I hope that Durgamati also receives a lot of love because all of us have given our all to the film. It’s a film that will entertain audiences thoroughly and I can’t wait for them to see it.”