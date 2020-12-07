Political spectrum of Pakistan changing at rapid pace: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing Central Vice President (CVP) Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) Neelum Khan Toru said that political spectrum of Pakistan is changing at rapid pace and every development on political and economic front cements PTI’s narrative, commitment and sincerity towards Pakistan. Neelum Khan said that from day one the opposition leadership left no stone unturned to avoid accountability from adhering to pro-Indian and anti-state narrative as well as blatant lies and propaganda to hide their corruption. Recently, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was left speechless and baffled when he was asked about his properties by an anchor person from BBC. She said that opposition makes false cries over trade deficit while exports of Pakistan reached $2156 million, highest level in history in November 2020 at growth of 7.2%. Moreover, the CVP added that another false propaganda of opposition was laid to rest on International Day of Persons with Disablities when Prime Minister Imran Khan announced “Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy” to benefit 2 million families. She said that government is aware of the suffering of all factions of society and is committed to provide the least necessities to all people irrespective of any criteria. Commenting on the challenges posed by opposition on political grounds, she said that approach of PTI is that of national development on all fronts and get rid of the shackles of the past, while opposition leadership is adamant to sacrifice the future of Pakistan over personal gains.