Gwadar port to be gateway to economic development: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail during a visit to Gwadar Port on Saturday said that efforts of the Pakistan Navy and other institutions have started bearing fruit.

The governor said that the port will definitely prove to be a gateway to economic development. He said that the port will play a greater role in the regional trade and connectivity.

He said that the international transit activities have already started with the arrival of the first fish cargo at the Gwadar port for onward shipment to China. He expressed his happiness and satisfaction over the development, saying Gwadar port to have a greater role in the regional cooperation on trade and goods.

Commander West of the Pakistan Navy Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed briefed the governor about the operational preparedness of the Gwadar Port, ongoing and future plans and other related affairs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first fishing vessel with 200 tonnes of fish arrived at the Gwadar port from international waters a couple of weeks ago. The FBR said that operations have begun at the Gwadar port.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a felicitation message on the occasion of ‘Sindhi Cultural Day’ has said that the footprints of culture of Sindh are found approximately 5000 years ago. He said, “We wear Ajrak to tell the world how much we are proud of our culture.”