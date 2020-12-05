PDM denied permission for Lahore rally

Local administration has rejected a request from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore owing to rising Covid-19 cases in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik while divulging details on the reasons behind the rejection of a request from the PDM, said that only 300 people are allowed to gather under the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). “Even this permission is for the wedding ceremonies,” he said.

He further said that they could not allow a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan owing to its status as a heritage site. “The ratio of COVID-19 spread in Lahore is witnessing an alarming surge,” he further said.

It is pertinent to mention here that COVID-19 cases have witnessed a surge in the country including Punjab province as the second wave of the virus had hit the country. According to the latest figures, the coronavirus claimed 24 more lives in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll from the disease to 3,115.

Earlier on November 26, the district authorities of Multan had also denied permission to the Pakistan Democratic Movement for a public meeting in Multan on November 30, citing the current situation of spike in Covid-19 cases. However, the PDM held a rally in Multan on November 30.