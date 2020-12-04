Qatar Olympic Committee delegation meets Pakistan Olympic Association

LAHORE: A delegation of the Qatar Olympic Committee, headed by Jassim Rashid Albuenain (Secretary General of Qatar Olympic Committee and Executive Director of Asian Games 2030 bid file) held a meeting with the top officials of the Pakistan Olympic Association here on Thursday. The delegation presented the concept and idea to bid for the Asian Games 2030. POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan welcomed and thanked them for visiting the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Pakistan. The delegation of Qatar Olympic Committee comprised Dahlan Jaman Al Hamad (Member of Advisory Council of Qatar, President of Asian Athlete Federation and Executive Board Member International Athlete Federation), Mohammed Yusef Al Mana (President of Asian Weightlifting Federation, President of Qatar Weightlifting and Fencing Federation), Khaleel Ebrahim Al Jaber (President of Qatar Swimming Federation, Head of Sport Affairs Department QOC, Head of Sport Affairs Committee of Asian Games 2030 bid file), Abdullah Yusouf Al Mulla (Director of Olympic Museum Qatar President of the Qatari Al-Ahly Club), Saif Mohammed Al Naemi (Director of follow up Office QOC, Executive Director QOA , Head of IR Committee of Asian Games 2030 bid file), Nasser Hamad Al Sulaiti (Consultant –– Secretary General Office), Mohammed Abdulqader Al Motawa (Head of Protocol Office Asian Games 2030 bid file), Hamad Ali Alibrahim (Member Delegation), Shk Abdullah Faleh Al Thani (Member Delegation), Abdulhadi Al Marri (Member Delegation), Khalid Mohamed Al Khuzaei (Member Delegation).