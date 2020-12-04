Iqra Aziz nominated Best TV Actress for Lux Style Awards

There is no doubt that Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz is very talented at what she does.

So it really doesn’t come to surprise when she is lauded by fans and is granted award nominations.

In a recent post on her Instagram story, the stunner shared the news that she is nominated for Best TV Actress for the Lux Style Awards.

She not only expressed her gratitude but it also seems that she made a cheeky little addition to the card.

Judging from the picture, it looks like she added ‘Hussain’ after her maiden name which comes after her marriage to beau Yasir Hussain.