Former PM Gilani and sons meet with Shahbaz Sharif, offered condolences

Former PM Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani along with his sons met with opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and expressed heartfelt condolences to him over the sad demise of his mother.

They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Notably, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz’s parole was scheduled to end at 2.30 pm yesterday. However, a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar discussed the extension of the parole of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

CM Usman Buzdar during the meeting approved the extension of parole of both the PML-N leaders. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the extension of parole was done on the basis of human compassion.