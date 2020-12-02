Welfare of special persons prime responsibility: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that welfare of special persons and making them an active segment of society is the government’s prime responsibility. Addressing a meeting regarding welfare of special persons on Wednesday, the President directed that steps should be taken for better movement of these people in the federal capital. Briefing the President, the chairman of the Capital Development Authority said that separate parking will be provided for special persons in 235 parks in ICT. He said ramps will be built to provide them access to shopping malls. The President appreciated the steps taken by the State Bank of Pakistan for the welfare of special persons.