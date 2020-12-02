FM for promoting int’l diplomacy to resolve conflicts

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasised on promoting international diplomacy for reducing tension and resolution of conflicts.

Participating in a discussion, organised by a Turkish channel via video link on Wednesday, he said that Kashmir is the oldest issue of South Asia pending on the UN Security Council’s agenda.

He said that situation has further deteriorated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. The foreign minister said the international community should know that any confrontation between two nuclear powers, Pakistan and India, will pose a serious threat to global peace.

About Afghanistan, Qureshi said peace in Afghanistan and regional stability will remain under threat if the world does not pay any heed to the situation in South Asia.

Talking about the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic, the foreign minister stressed the need for collective and global efforts to protect humanity by ensuring availability of necessary medical equipment, vaccines, and financial support to all, especially the poor countries.