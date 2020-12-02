Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari diagnosed with Covid-19, the circles close to him said on Wednesday.

The Actor currently in a hospital for medical care after being tested for the virus.

According to a local TV, the actor shared that he was admited in Ziauddin Hospital’s ICU, before adding that he was feeling much better now and asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

“My father is getting well now,” said Shahroz Sabzwari confirmed that the actor fell prey of the virus.

“We shifted him to hospital soon after he showed up some symptoms,” said Shahroz, saying that he was now 63 years old.

“InshaAllah he will be home in a day or two ,” he added.