PM for more Pak-China coordination to deal with emerging threats

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for deepening strategic communication and coordination between Pakistan and China to deal with emerging challenges and threats.

The Prime Minister was talking to Chinese Minister of Defence and State Councillor, General Wei Fenghe, who called on him on Tuesday and discussed bilateral relations and matters pertaining to Kashmir dispute, Covid-19 pandemic, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), regional issues and other matters.

Welcoming the Chinese defence minister’s visit to Pakistan, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of regular high-level exchanges, even in the time of Covid-19. He stressed that the two countries are bound by ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ based on mutual trust, understanding and commonality of views. He added that Pakistan firmly adheres to One-China policy and supports China on issues of its core national interest.

He emphasised that Pakistan-China relations remain an anchor for peace and stability in the region and beyond. He appreciated China’s consistent support to Pakistan in pursuit of Pakistan’s national development goals.

Imran Khan deeply appreciated China’s principled support on Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019. He underlined the serious threat posed by RSS-BJP dispensation through belligerent actions, discriminatory measures against Indian minorities, and harshest steps to curb all the freedoms of innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister underscored that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is transformational and stressed that the economic and social impact of CPEC on the region will be substantial and beneficial.

He also commended China’s success in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked the government and people of China for extending solidarity and material support to Pakistan to manage the pandemic.

The Premier appreciated China’s development model that has lifted millions of people out of poverty, saying: “Pakistan wishes to emulate this example.” General Wei Fenghe conveyed warm greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to the Prime Minister and underscored the importance the Chinese leadership attaches to China’s relations with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister warmly reciprocated the greetings and recalled his past meetings and exchange with President Xi and Premier Li.

General Wei Fenghe underlined that Pakistan has been China’s close friend, good neighbour and iron brother. Underscoring the depth and breadth of China-Pakistan ties, he conveyed Chinese leadership’s firm commitment to further strengthening China-Pakistan ties in a host of areas. He maintained that both countries need to make collective efforts to protect and promote their common interests.

General Wei also said that the South Asia and Arabian Sea Region needs peace, stability and economic development and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in advancing those goals. He maintained that both countries need to make collective efforts to protect and promote their common interests.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Secretary FO, and others were also present in the high-level meeting.