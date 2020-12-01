UoG exams, on-campus activities to remain suspended till Dec 24

All ongoing and scheduled examinations of the University of Gujrat (UoG) which had been postponed on November 20, in addition to all sports, cultural and other on-campus activities involving students will remain suspended till December 24, 2020, according to a notification issued by the varsity. The notification said that the move was in compliance with a decision taken by the Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab, to postpone all on-campus activities involving students from November 20 as part of measures to control the spread of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, or COVID-19. Meanwhile, online classes are being conducted at Hafiz Hayat Campus and all UoG sub-campuses regularly to enable the students to continue their studies and equip themselves with the latest knowledge and skills required to make a worthwhile contribution to the country’s progress and development.