IG Punjab draws attention to short courses for police

Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that modern professional training of police force as per the requirements of modern policing is among the top priorities of the department so that the trainee may perform duties in accordance with the rules of smart community policing and in the best possible way.

He further said that in view of Corona epidemic, precautionary SOPs should be implemented in all training colleges and schools of the province in all cases, while in the style of Training College Sihala, the rest of the training colleges and schools in the province should also conduct short term courses in order to prevent terrorism, immorality and sexual abuse of children and women.

He said that long-term courses should be continued only in those areas which are most urgent while short-term courses should be kept more focused, short and continuous and to the point with special focus. He further said that all the training centers in the province should continue their research work with the support of Research and Development (R&D) branch while the scope of internship program starting from Central Police Office for the guidance of students and for educational and research purposes would be extended to training centers. He further said that during training courses in training colleges and schools, special training should be imparted to the trainees in writing FIRs and Zimnis so that they could perform their professional duties more efficiently.

He further said that in order to fill the vacancies of lecturers in the training institutes, a summary should be prepared for the appointment of lecturers on deputation from the education department while the integration work of IT projects of Punjab Police with IT programs of training colleges should be completed soon. IG Punjab further said that the transferred staff in the training institutes should be immediately sent from the districts to the training colleges and schools and the officers who do not relieve the transferred staff should be held accountable. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on training matters of the police force at Central Police office .

