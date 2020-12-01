Cardi B apologises after receiving backlash over 37-person Thanksgiving celebration

Cardi B is responding to backlash over her large Thanksgiving gathering. Over the weekend, the Grammy winner received a lot of criticism after hosting a 37-person family celebration. As many may know, the CDC advised against big holiday gatherings this year due to

the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which is why Cardi’s get-together raised eyebrows. “12kids and 25 adults over the holidays,” she

tweeted on Nov. 29. “It was lit !!”

After receiving heat for the gathering, the “WAP” artist returned to Twitter to apologize. “Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad,” she said. “I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me.”

“I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it,” Cardi noted. “I wasnt trying to offend no1.”

The 28-year-old also responded to one social media user who said it was a “good thing” she got tested. “ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week,” she shared. “Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !”

As fans may recall, it was just last month that Cardi received backlash after hosting a large, star-studded birthday party in Las Vegas. It was at this celebration that Cardi was

spotted kissing her then-ex Offset, shortly after she filed for divorce.

Amid speculation in October, Cardi, who shares daughter Kulture with the Migos star, revealed that she and Offset are back together. “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend,” she said during an Instagram Live. “And it’s really hard to have no ****.”

In early November, E! News confirmed that Cardi submitted legal documents to dismiss her divorce

from Offset, officially calling off her breakup. But, that doesn’t mean the couple is ready for another baby. Over the weekend, Cardi took to

Twitter to shut down pregnancy speculation, telling one fan, “Heeeiilllllll naawwww.”