Urvashi’s new look from ‘Teri Load Ve’ song is inspired by Princess Diana

The stunning Bollywood actress and supermodel Urvashi Rautela, has always been a style icon throughout her journey in the limelight.

Never has she shied away from making bold, glamorous fashion choices – be it her exquisite gold outfit in the Xpedition magazine cover or her hip high slit black gown from an award show, the star has surely thought us a thing or two about fashion.

Recently, a look from Urvashi Rautela’s upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve” with Singga has gone viral over the net and created a storm on all of the social media. In the viral photo, the actress looks like a porcelain princess, all stunning with her shining, innocent doll eyes.

The actress sported a royal blue heavy sequin gown that was paired with matching sapphire ear tops, but the cherry on the top was Rautela’s emerald green tiara with white crystal detailing, that made her transform into a true princess!