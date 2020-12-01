Shafqat Mahmood urges students to study at home, revise courses

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has expressed that the decision to close educational institutions was taken with a heavy heart.

Shafqat Mahmood took to Twitter and wrote that we had to close educational institutions because coronavirus infections were rising very fast. It was done with a heavy heart.

We had to close educational institutions because coronavirus infections were rising very fast. It was done with a heavy heart. I request all students to use this time not as a holiday but to revise their courses, do homework, in short continue with studies as much as possible — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) December 1, 2020

With the help of online platforms, students can revise their lessons, practice academic exercises, find additional learning materials on difficult topics as well as obtain immediate feedback from their teachers, he said.

Last week, a meeting of inter-provincial education ministers chaired by the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood decided to close educational institutions for a month due to the increasing cases of the coronavirus.

He had announced that it has been decided to close the country’s educational institutions from 16th November to 24th December.