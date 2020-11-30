Female Lawyer aerial firing video goes viral

A female lawyer in Faisalabad landed in hot water on Sunday after a short video clip showing her firing shots in the air on apparently empty streets went viral on social media.

According to the details, in the video, it can be seen that people present around praised her after she fired shots in the air.

The clip of a female legal practitioner sparks anger on social media as people term the incident as ‘Wukla-Gardi’ and demand the authorities to take action.

Social media users are asking for strict action against violators of the law as it did not take long for the video to reach the concerned authorities.