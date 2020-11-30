Iran threatens to attack on Israeli City Haifa to avenge iran’s top nuclear scientist assassination

After the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian newspaper claimed that Tehran will attack Israeli city Haifa if Israel was responsible for the killing of the scientist.

Iran has threatened to respond “decisively” to the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

According to foreign news agency Reuters, an adviser to a senior Iranian official said that Iran would respond to the death of its nuclear scientist.

Iran’s clerical and military rulers have blamed the Islamic Republic’s longtime enemy, Israel, for the killing. Iran has in the past accused Israel of killing several Iranian nuclear scientists since 2010.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has declined to comment on the killing. An Israeli cabinet minister, Tzachi Hanegbi, said on Saturday he did not know who carried it out.

Iranian hardline media called on Sunday for a tough revenge.

The hardline Kayhan daily, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for an attack on the Israeli port city of Haifa, if an Israeli role in Fakhrizadeh’s killing is proven.

The chief executive of the daily Kayhan newspaper, Sadollah Zarei wrote in an article that “the attack should be carried out in such a way that in addition to destroying the port, Israel also suffered heavy human casualties.”

