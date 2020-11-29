PM appreciates ISI efforts for national security

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the tireless efforts of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness of the premier spy agency.

The Prime Minister expressed this satisfaction during his visit to ISI headquarters on Sunday.

Director General ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the Prime Minister, federal ministers, services chiefs, and other military officers on their arrival. A comprehensive briefing was given to civil and military leadership on the regional and national security situation.

Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also accompanied the Prime Minister.

Earlier on April 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had paid a visit to the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the capital. A comprehensive briefing covering the entire spectrum of internal and external challenges had been given to the premier during the visit. He had also been briefed on the impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that the sole and desperate goal of opposition political leadership is to save their families’ looted wealth and corruption for which they are making last ditch efforts to get an NRO, but they will not succeed. The Prime Minister said that opposition leaders have never worked and their autocratic lifestyle is directly dependent on saving their families’ ill-gotten wealth through robbing and impoverishing the nation. The Prime Minister said the problem of the people of Pakistan during Covid-19 is the political leadership that has never gone through any democratic struggle nor worked with ordinary citizens to understand their difficulties they face and never contributed in any substantive way for betterment of ordinary citizens. Imran Khan said these entitled “leaders” living like royalty in their secluded mansions, have simply inherited their positions because of their families and they have no concern with the lives of ordinary citizens. The Prime Minister said when smart lockdown was imposed to save people from becoming destitute and save economy from total collapse, these “leaders” opposed it and demanded complete lockdown and now when smart lockdown is again needed to check new spike of the pandemic, they want to hold public rallies instead of caring for the lives and safety of people. A day earlier, Prime minister Imran Khan in an interview with a private television channel, said the government wants accountability of all those who have embezzled the public money. He said the investigation and accountability institutions in the country are now functioning independently.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition parties’ alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has announced to hold a public meeting on November 30 in Multan.