CDA kick-starts development work in Park Enclave 2 and 3

Capital Development Authority (CDA) started work on infrastructure development on residential project Park Enclave 2 and 3. Survey work for Park Enclave has been completed whereas earthwork for roads and street lights is underway. The developmental work and fencing of the site of Park Enclave 3 is underway.

According to detail, upon the special directions of the Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed the developmental work on a neglected housing project, park enclave, has been started. In this regard, Rs 96 million were approved few months back for establishing gas supply network in Park enclave 1. On the other hand, the developmental work and restoration of infrastructure in Park enclave 2 is also underway.

The survey work of the project has been completed whereas the earthwork of roads and streets is underway. The survey for tube wells to meet the facility of water has also been completed. The developmental work in Park Enclave 3 is also underway. The PC1 of the project has also been approved. The auction of plots has been completed. At least, 1,047 plots were auctioned.

Meanwhile, the CDA removed encroachments from roads, markets, streets and all the other places of capital. The authority has taken the captured goods in its custody.

According to detail, upon the special direction of the Chairman CDA the enforcement department is carrying on operation against encroachments in the capital city. The illegal washrooms and other encroachments from the front sides of the houses in F7 have been removed. Encroachments at Margala road have also been removed. Illegal houses at Bari Imam Muslim Colony have also been demolished. The illegal fruit stalls throughout the city have been removed. Prior to the recent operation against encroachments the authority has already conducted the same operations in the areas including I-8, Zia Masjid, Shehzad Town, G-8, F-11, H-9, H-8, Khhana Pul, Tarlai, Mandi Mor, G-8, Merabari, Kashmir Housing Society, GT road, I-11, G-7, H-9, Pindora Chungi, Bari Imam, G-9, G-12, I-14, and IJP road. CDA conducted operation against encroachments after receiving a number of complaints from citizens.