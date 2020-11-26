Punjab CM Buzdar allows Shahbaz, Hamza to be released on parole for five days

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved the release of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on a five-day parole to attend the funeral procession of Shebaz’s mother’s Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The PML-N had sought two-week parole for Shehbaz and Hamza on Monday. On Wednesday, the provincial cabinet green-lighted five-day parole and forwarded the summary to CM Buzdar for approval.

According to sources, the parole will start tomorrow [November 27] at 2:00pm. The parole-based release would come into effect once the body reaches Pakistan.

Begum Shamim had passed away aged 89 on Sunday. She had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer’s disease.

The condition of Nawaz Sharif’s mother had deteriorated a week before her death and she was unable to regain her health due to her old age.

Begum Shamim Akhtar was under treatment at a London hospital and her body was kept at the Avenfield Apartments where she was staying with her son.

The body had been transferred to the London Central Mosque’s mortuary late Sunday night after the coroner and local police spent about three hours at the Sharif family’s apartment to complete paperwork to determine the cause of death and other legal requirements.

Family sources have confirmed to The News and Geo that arrangements have been made for the funeral prayers on Friday morning. As per the United Kingdom’s coronavirus guidelines, the number of participants at the funeral is limited to 30.

Soon after that, the body will be flown to Pakistan for burial in Jati Umra. Members of the Sharif family accompany the dead body to Pakistan.Former prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif will not be able to accompany his mother’s body to Pakistan, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar said.