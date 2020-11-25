Alarm in SC as Covid-affected lawyer attends proceedings

A lawyer caused a brief panic in the Supreme Court on Wednesday when he revealed during a hearing that he was suffering from Covid-19, a private TV channel reported.

Despite several warnings and the government’s mass awareness campaigns about the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country, some people – even those holding positions of authority – still do not seem to be serious about the disease.

The episode occurred while Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed was hearing a case in a full Courtroom No.1 in Islamabad. “I am appearing in your court despite having corona,” Barrister Dr Adnan Khan told the top judge.

The unexpected revelation unleashed a brief wave of panic in the courtroom. The CJP expressed his displeasure and chided Barrister Adnan Khan for his irresponsible behaviour. “Why did you come to the court? You are playing with others’ lives,” Justice Gulzar Ahmed told the lawyer.

In response, Barrister Khan said that he had submitted an application to adjourn a case in a different court after testing positive for the virus, but that request was rejected. “I came because an important case is being heard of lecturers of the Higher Education [Commission],” said the lawyer, who was representing lecturers in the case.

Unconvinced by his explanation, the CJP directed the counsel to submit his arguments in writing instead and immediately leave the courtroom. Barrister Khan subsequently left the court.

According to experts, Pakistan is currently experiencing the second wave of the coronavirus with infections, positivity rate and deaths all on the rise. Federal and provincial governments have stepped up restrictions to try and control the spread of the virus, including imposing ‘smart lockdowns’ and shutting down educational institutions from November 26. The country has so far officially registered nearly 383,000 cases and 7,803 deaths since recording its first case on February 26.