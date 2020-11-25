Opposition not to get equal coverage on PTV: Bokhari

Newly appointed Pakistan Television chairman Naeem Bokhari has categorically said that PTV is not like any other channel and the opposition will not be allowed equal coverage on the state television. In a video clip, Bokhari can be seen interacting with reporters while on his way to somewhere. One of the reporters asked him whether the government and the opposition will get “equal time” on PTV. “Absolutely not,” he said. “This is the PTV, not any other channel. This is state television which represents the government.” “Only government?” asked the reporter. “Only the government,” confirmed the PTV chairman before the video cut short. A notification by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had announced on Monday that Bokhari has been appointed an independent director and chairperson of the PTV. He is a close confidant of Prime Minister Imran and a renowned lawyer.