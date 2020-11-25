WB to provide $19.85m to Pakistan for Covid-19 response

World Bank will provide $19.85 million to Pakistan for Covid-19 response, recovery and resilience in education project. An agreement to this effect was signed in the federal capital on Wednesday by Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed and Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine in presence of Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiyar. The project is aimed to strengthen and support federal and provincial actions in the education sector to better respond and recover from the Covid-19 crises in the short term. The project interventions will help the government to ensure learning continuity in the country through expansion of national distance learning content and distribution of learning material in lagging areas.