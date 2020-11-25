Succession war in TLP: Afzal Qadri calls Khadim Rizvi’s son “mentally unstable” and “drug addict”

Founding leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik movement Pir Afzal Qadri has refused to accept the leadership of Khadim Rizvi’s son, Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Calling Saad Rizvi “mentally unstable” and “drug addict”, Pir Afzal Qadri declared him “unfit to lead TLP”.

He further stated that Saad Rizvi does not have any religious credentials, and is not even a Hafiz as he labels himself.

Afzal Qadri announced, “the wrong kind of people have been imposed on us but I will throw them out.”

Asserting that he was the mastermind behind the movement and he did most of the hard work that Khadim Rizvi was given credit for, he claimed that it was mutually agreed upon between Khadim Hussain Rizvi and himself that nepotism will be discouraged in the party they will form, and the leadership will not be passed down to the family of either of the founding leaders.

He said, “I was the one who ran campaigns in favor of Mumtaz Qadri and against Asia Bibi. I have been nominated in 106 cases due to this movement. I have given most sacrifices for it. After Mumtaz Qadri was hanged, everyone thought it to be the end of our movement. I renamed it and got approval from other members who knew nothing. I am the founder. Khadim Rizvi himself used to call me the founder of this movement.”

#PirAfzalQadri claimed that Khadim Rizvi knew that his son was incompetent, and he used to request him to pray for Saad as he was a mentally unstable drug addict.

Afzal Qadri claimed that Saad Rizvi has not completed his education and is illiterate. He even accused him of corruption in charities and shared that Rizvi group has, on several occasions, sold the movement for their personal interests. He said that they do not shy away from compromising the movement’s interest for personal gains and even shake hand with rivals.

Qadri warned TLP followers that Khadim Rizvi’s group, who received a 40-acre land from Shiite community in Iraq, would sell the movement to enemies.

He announced that a man like Saad Rizvi could not hold the responsibility of the entire nation, so he will choose a leader himself and will soon make a formal announcement through a convention, after which the party will undergo organizational changes.