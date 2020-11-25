Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

2.5 million Shopaholics visited Daraz in the first 24 hours of 11.11 sale campaign

inp

Daraz concluded the annual and biggest to date e-commerce shopping extravaganza of Pakistan with -11.11 (Gyara Gyara) – with great success. The flagship sale brought a plethora of discounts worth Rs.50 Crore on over 15 million local and international products with discounts from leading brands (Unilever, Nestle, P&G, RB, Haier, TCL, OnePlus and Xiaomi) & payment partners (HBL, Easypaisa, VISA & Standard Chartered bank). The campaign broke previous records as the platform witnessed 2.5+ million active users within 24 hours and generated 2+billion cumulative page views during the 7-day period.

Submit a Comment