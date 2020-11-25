2.5 million Shopaholics visited Daraz in the first 24 hours of 11.11 sale campaign

Daraz concluded the annual and biggest to date e-commerce shopping extravaganza of Pakistan with -11.11 (Gyara Gyara) – with great success. The flagship sale brought a plethora of discounts worth Rs.50 Crore on over 15 million local and international products with discounts from leading brands (Unilever, Nestle, P&G, RB, Haier, TCL, OnePlus and Xiaomi) & payment partners (HBL, Easypaisa, VISA & Standard Chartered bank). The campaign broke previous records as the platform witnessed 2.5+ million active users within 24 hours and generated 2+billion cumulative page views during the 7-day period.