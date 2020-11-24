Islamabad to have a car cinema next month

DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has hinted that the Islamabad administration is planning to have a car cinema next month.

Residents of Islamabad regularly reach out to the DC on social media, and get promt response on their complaints and suggestions. Recently, a Twitter user shared the idea of holding a car theater in F-9 park every weekend until the second wave of Covid-19 ends. DC Islamabad told him that it is already under consideration. “Working on it. We plan to have a car cinema next month”, Hamza Shafqaat wrote.

Netizens from Islamabad are giving a mixed response over the announcement. While most people are praising Hamza Shafqaat for being the “coolest” DC, some have expressed concerns over the potential increase in air pollution due to vehicular emissions.

@dcislamabad for PM, for President, for CM Punjab. 😅We need Hamza Shafqaat everywhere. 🙃 — Fahad Iftikhar (@fahadiftikhar_) November 24, 2020