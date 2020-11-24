PM convenes NCC meeting to review coronavirus situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an important meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to review the national strategy to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The meeting will be attended by officials from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) and the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination. They will discuss the growing trend of COVID-19 infections across the country amid the deteriorating situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The premier will be briefed on the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and will give the final approval on the closure of educational institutions, which was announced earlier by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Sources revealed that important decisions are expected to be taken in the NCC meeting which can include more smart lockdowns in different parts of the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the total number of cases from the contagion has reached 379,883 cases while 1751 are still in critical condition.

The death toll has increased even though 1,389 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, while the number of active cases stood at 40,379 as the positivity rate rises in many parts of the country.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has announced that all schools across the country will remain closed until January 10, 2021, in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases.

The minister said that children’s health and safety is the top-most priority of the government and examinations scheduled to take place in December will be postponed.