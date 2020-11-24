Clarification regarding Press Conference of Dr Ishrat Husain

Press Release: Dr. Ishrat Husain, Adviser to the Prime Minister, erroneously mentioned during a live press conference in Press Information Department on 20th November 2020 that he was drawing a salary from World Bank, though he wanted to say “pension”. He has declared this fact in tax returns and asset declaration statements.

Dr. Husain retired from World Bank in 1999 after serving there for 20 years. As per the policy of the World Bank for the retired employees, he is also drawing pensionary benefits. Dr. Husain is not drawing any pensionary benefits from his services rendered as Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, and Director, IBA Karachi.