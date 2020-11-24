Karachi hospitals run out of space after surge in Covid-19 cases

An alarming situation is developing in Karachi as hospitals run out of space. Indus Hospital is denying admission to patients after becoming saturated by coronavirus cases. As many as 1000 cases have been reported in the city in the last 24 hours.

The corona wards at Jinnah Hospital have become overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.

Executive director Jinnah Post Grauduate Medical Center (JPMC) Dr, Semi Jamali said that 50 Covid-19 patients are under treatment in the hospital while 15 beds in the emergency has also been allocated for the Covid-19 patients.

MS of Civil hospital Karachi, Dr. Noor Muhammad Soomor said that 90 percent of the corona ward has overwhelmed while high dependency unit has near to full which included 11 prisoners of Covid-19.

On the other hand private hospitals in Karachi are denying admission to coronavirus patients.

Thirty-four more people died of Coronavirus in the country over the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,756 tested positive for Covid-19 during the last twenty-four hours.