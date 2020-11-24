PML-F terms Ravi River Front Urban Project an example of ‘land terrorism’

The eviction of residents under the umbrella of the government-sponsored Ravi River Front Urban Project is the worst example of ‘land terrorism’, said Mian Mustafa Rasheed, Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Punjab at a press conference along with farmers, residents and industrialists affected by the project.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan claiming that through this project, billions of dollar investment would be expected from private public partnership but to date, the master plan of the project has not been unveiled. “Government should build a lake in river and build walls on the banks of it first. No work has been done on this, however, land mafia ready to buy land from the residents of the area for a penny by issuing Section Four,” he said.

Mian Mustafa Rasheed said LDA Vice Chairman has been appointed as the spokesperson for the Ravi Urban Development Project, while he himself has repeatedly stated that the LDA has nothing to do with the Ravi Urban Development Project. “Information Adviser Firdous Ashiq Awan and LDA Vice Chairman are brazenly saying that no notice has been issued to anyone yet. What if the notification of section four gazette is not a notice to the public?”

He said that no one can make fool Lahorites till date and no one will be able to do so in future. “We don’t want to fight anyone but we cannot leave us at the mercy of anyone,” he said, adding that a campaign has been launched is part of the ongoing war against mafia inside Pakistan. He said India has also completed a project like Ravi Urban Front on the Subramati River in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, recently. He said that the Indian government has not evicted any citizen for the completion of this project but also built flats along the river for the people living illegally inside the river. “Indian government has not bought any land separately, but has reduced the width of the river and established parks, river front house, walking tracks and commercial markets on the banks of river Sabarmati but Pakistani government has fallen behind the lands of the locals and its only purpose is to reward land mafia,” he alleged.

Representing the industrialists affected by the project, Inam ul Haq Butt, Mian Kamran and Mudasar Mehmood said, “If the government tries to kill us economically and relocate our factories, we will give up our lives, but we will not allow any occupation of our lands, our factories, by the mafia through harassment.”